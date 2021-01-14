Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,584 shares of company stock valued at $59,276,576 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of TWLO traded up $16.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.10. 1,786,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.91. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $386.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

