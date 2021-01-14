Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.22-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $513-521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.2 million.Progress Software also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 38,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

