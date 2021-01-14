Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.82 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.22-3.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 606,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,090. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.