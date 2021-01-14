Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

