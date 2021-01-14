ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 5.2%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 1,001,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,173,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 360.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,494 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 164.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

