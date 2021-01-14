ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Trading 0% Higher

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.27. 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

