ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 comprises 1.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA DDM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $58.05. 396,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,145. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

