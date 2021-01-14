ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.06

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1195779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

