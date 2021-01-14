ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

PSM opened at €13.30 ($15.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.34 ($16.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.39 and a 200-day moving average of €11.21.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

