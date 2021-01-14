Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the December 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 962.6 days.

Shares of Prosus stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303. Prosus has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31.

Get Prosus alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.