Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 365,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 472,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $874.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

