Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.63

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 13021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.