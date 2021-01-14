Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.38. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 21,959 shares trading hands.

PVBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $235.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 97.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

