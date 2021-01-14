Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,758 shares of company stock worth $283,270 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $429.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

