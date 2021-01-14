PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Sells $2,517,234.00 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael A. Shaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $104.84 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PVH by 58.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

