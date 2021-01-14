PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.07

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.07 and last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 15435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $349,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

