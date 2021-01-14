Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

DENN stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $966.72 million, a PE ratio of 94.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

