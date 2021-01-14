Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nasdaq, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Nasdaq stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

