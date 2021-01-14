Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on C. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

NYSE:C opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

