Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Boosted by B. Riley

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

HZO opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $2,135,000.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,509,232. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

