Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Boosted by Analyst

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%.

SAMG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

