Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -520.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,137,582. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

