Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,199.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966.89, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,028.47. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Shopify by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

