Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after buying an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,093,000 after buying an additional 68,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

