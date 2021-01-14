Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By SVB Leerink

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $561,073.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,981,754. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

