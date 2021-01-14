Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.63

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.63 and last traded at $130.63, with a volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.01.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,048 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

