Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlassian in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $229.87 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,575,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.