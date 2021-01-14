Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomura in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nomura by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

