Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

NYSE V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.74. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

