Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Invitae in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invitae’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

NVTA opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Invitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,775 shares of company stock worth $35,327,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.