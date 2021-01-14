Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Lifted by William Blair

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

