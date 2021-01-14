Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 463.0% from the December 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qiwi by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sberbank CIB cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.