Qtum Trading 4% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00007552 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $285.95 million and $507.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,074,296 coins and its circulating supply is 97,554,876 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

