QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.18

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.18 and last traded at $162.53, with a volume of 280560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.42.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

