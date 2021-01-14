Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QTRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,103 shares of company stock worth $3,358,568. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quanterix by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

