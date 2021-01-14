Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.24) on Monday. Quartix Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 385.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.58. The company has a market cap of £192.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24.

About Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L)

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

