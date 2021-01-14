QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 32,099 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,874.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

QNST opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in QuinStreet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 160,166 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in QuinStreet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in QuinStreet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

