Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,452,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $11,574,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

