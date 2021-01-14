Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.