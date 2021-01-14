Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $216.46 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.