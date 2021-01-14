Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $83.09 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

