Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company delivered an earnings beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, its solid online performance driven by digital clienteling, BOPUS and curbside pickup, bode well. Its plans to curtail global workforce by the end of fiscal 2021 via its Strategic Realignment Plan is expected to generate gross annualized pre-tax expense savings of $180-$200 million from the start of fiscal 2022. Further, improved margins and reduced costs remain upsides. However, Ralph Lauren’s top line not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also fell year over year. Lower sales in all regions, stemming from supply-chain disruptions related to COVID-19, hurt the top line. Management expects COVID-19 impacts and uncertainties to continue in the third quarter and fiscal 2021.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

NYSE:RL opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 113,248 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

