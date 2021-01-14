Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L)’s (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RAT opened at GBX 1,618 ($21.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,543.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,567.77. The company has a market capitalization of £930.13 million and a P/E ratio of 27.47. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,095 ($27.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

In related news, insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55). Also, insider Mark P. Nicholls purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Insiders bought a total of 1,110 shares of company stock worth $1,620,660 over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

