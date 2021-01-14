Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 860000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (RTH.V) (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project covering an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located in the Upper Silesian Mineral district in southwestern Poland. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

