Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.59

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 1471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

