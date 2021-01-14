Raymond James Analysts Give Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) a C$180.00 Price Target

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a C$180.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

IFC stock opened at C$142.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$149.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.00. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$157.74.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

