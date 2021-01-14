Raymond James Analysts Give Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) a C$16.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGZ. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.25 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. Teranga Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teranga Gold Co. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

