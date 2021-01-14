Raymond James Boosts The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $274.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $224.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $224.72 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $229.58. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

