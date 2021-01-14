Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,376 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.