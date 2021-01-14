Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 838 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $142.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.